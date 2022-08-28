Joy surrounds Special Olympians return to the baseball diamond

WALNUT CREEK -- As fears over the pandemic have waned, people are returning to the pastimes of Summer, including a day at the ballpark.

Throughout the weekend, Special Olympics of Northern California is welcoming 21 teams back to the softball diamond for the first time in three years to compete for a championship, while teaching some lessons about the true meaning of sports.

"Now batting, number 27...Drewwww!" said the PA announcer, to the cheers of the crowd.

The NorCal Special Olympics softball tourney at Heather Farms in Walnut Creek is the traditional season finale for more than 300 Special Olympians.

"I've been getting emails and messages for months leading up to this," said event coordinator Donnie Beeler. "Everyone's so excited to get this back in person since it's been 3 years since they've been able to play anything."

Players of all ages, from 6 to 70 years old, are grouped by ability, some hitting off a tee while others face opposing pitching.

In one of Saturday's marquee matchups, a previous champion, the San Mateo Green Hornets, took on the upstart RADD team from Pleasant Hill. RADD was dedicating the game to Bill Dixon, a teammate who had fallen ill, and their coach knew they had a chance.

"They will shock you," said RADD head coach Kris Gudjohnsen. "Don't ever underestimate their abilities--'Oh, they can't do this, they can't do that'--just sit back and watch. They're amazing."

RADD had a three-run lead late in the game behind the pitching of Jake Kaufman, a gold medalist for the shotput in the 2004 Olympics Games in Athens, Greece. Things were looking good for the underdogs as Jake was heading for his first-ever complete game.

"I think about my teammates," said Jake. "And what I do is, I focus on MY team and their team MIGHT not come back. I mean, who knows?"

But in the final inning, San Mateo captain Nicholas Reinke hit a massive three-run homer, tying the game for the Green Hornets.

"We do great things out of teamwork," said Nicholas from the dugout. "We communicate with each other, we help each other out, and we fix any mistakes we make."

Then, with the score 8-8 in the final half-inning, Jake got one more chance at bat, hitting a double and eventually making it to third.

With the game on the line, the team's catcher, Jennifer, who was filling in for the absent Bill Dixon, sent a solid shot up the middle, bringing Jake in to score, giving Jennifer her first walk-off, game-winning hit and earning her the game ball.

"It feels pretty awesome," she said smiling. "It feels pretty good to win the game for us, to get first place."

The win put RADD into the gold-medal game and as the team celebrated in the dugout, Coach Gudjohnsen reminded them of who they were playing for.

"Right now, we're in position to come home with our first GOLD MEDAL, not only for us, but for Bill Dixon, ok?" he said. "Yeah!" yelled the team, "For Bill Dixon!"

Ask anyone involved in the program and they'll tell you. Those who compete in Special Olympics are just as serious, just as competitive, as their counterparts in any other level of sports. But it's their commitment to sportsmanship that teaches a lesson for us all.

Get well, Bill Dixon, your teammates want you back.