Jogger struck, killed in Fremont by suspected drunk driver Sunday

FREMONT -- A jogger was struck and killed by vehicle Sunday in Fremont and a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers were sent to Mission Boulevard and Nursery Avenue on a report of someone lying in the roadway. First responders arrived and declared the person deceased.

Police believe that the victim was a jogger who was struck when a vehicle traveling northbound on Mission struck the east curb line and then hit the person.

The suspect, Brian Gutierrez, 29, from Hayward, allegedly fled the scene on foot. Officers made contact with Gutierrez over the phone and he "ultimately agreed to turn himself in," Fremont police said. He was arrested a short time later.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe Gutierrez was impaired by alcohol and was speeding. He was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run collision resulting in injury and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury. Police said more allegations will likely arise at the conclusion of the investigation.

The identity of the jogger has not yet been released.

This is Fremont's fifth fatal traffic collision in 2024, according to police.

Anyone witnessing the collision or with information regarding this collision should please contact Fremont Police Traffic Unit by calling Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6760. Anonymous tips can be texted to "Tip FremontPD" followed by a short message to 888-777 or via the web at http://fremontpolice.gov/Tip.