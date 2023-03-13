Former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly signs with Raiders

LAS VEGAS – After six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly signing a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders are giving the free agent quarterback a three-year, $67.5 million deal, with $34 million guaranteed.

Former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, per @diannaESPN and me. Garoppolo played for Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels in New England and they now reunite in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Garoppolo will get a 3-year, $67.5M deal, with $34M guaranteed. (via @rapsheet) — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023

After spending the early part of his career as Tom Brady's backup with the New England Patriots, Garoppolo was acquired by the 49ers in a 2017 trade. During his six seasons in San Francisco, Garoppolo led the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

Garoppolo, 31, missed 30 games with various ankle, shoulder, thumb and knee injuries during his time in the Bay Area. After a shoulder injury during the 2021 season, San Francisco decided it needed to part ways.

The 49ers traded their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and their third-round pick in 2022 with the Miami Dolphins to move up in the 2021 draft to select Trey Lance with the third pick.

It appeared Garoppolo's days were over, but when the 49ers couldn't find a trading partner, they kept the veteran on the roster.

When Lance went down with a serious ankle injury in the second regular season game, Garoppolo found himself back at the helm of the offense.

Once again, his history of injuries came to play. Garoppolo broke his left foot on Dec. 4 ironically in a game against the Dolphins.

This time Brock Purdy stepped in. After he was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 draft, Purdy became one of the biggest stories of the NFL season.

He went went 5-0 in the regular season, becoming the only QB since 1950 to win his first five career starts. He also became the second rookie in the Super Bowl era to have at least two scoring passes in six straight games

In the postseason, Purdy became the third rookie since 1970 to win two playoff games.

Unfortunately, he was injured in the NFC championship game and has undergone elbow surgery. Both he and Lance are expected to be ready for training camp leaving Garoppolo, a free agent, the odd man out.

In his time in San Francisco, Garoppolo threw for 13,599 yards with 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions while completing 67.6% of his passes. He started 63 games including the playoffs, with the Niners going 42-19 in those contests.

The move reunites Garoppolo with Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels, who previously served as as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when they were both in New England.