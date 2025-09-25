Former first lady Jill Biden speaking engagement in Santa Cruz, California canceled

A talk by former first lady Jill Biden scheduled for this weekend in Santa Cruz has been canceled, according to the venue that was set to host the event.

The event, titled "An Evening with Dr. Jill Biden" was set to take place at the Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors basketball team, on Saturday night.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Santa Cruz Warriors said the event was canceled earlier this month due to "unforeseen circumstances."

A message from Ticketmaster for the event said, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event." The event listing said people who purchased tickets will be issued refunds, which should appear on customers' accounts in two to three weeks.

The event with the former first lady was announced over the summer, with ticket sales beginning on July 16.

"We are extremely honored to welcome Dr. Jill Biden to Santa Cruz and to Kaiser Permanente Arena," David Kao, the team's chief operating officer said at the time. "The wealth of experience through her unique perspective makes this event incredibly enriching and impactful for the Santa Cruz community and beyond. We are proud to host such an iconic figure."

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Biden's office for comment.