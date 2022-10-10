Prosecutors file enhanced murder charges against suspect in kidnapping, murder of California family

California prosecutors filed enhanced murder charges against the suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle.

On Monday, the Merced County District Attorney's Office filed four counts of first degree murder with special circumstances against Jesus Manuel Salgado. The announcement come days after he was arrested and initially charged for the alleged kidnapping and murders of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle 59-year-old Amandeep Singh.

The special circumstances were added because there were multiple murders that were allegedly committed during the commission of a kidnapping, prosecutors said.

Salgado was also charged with arson and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was set to be arraigned Monday afternoon and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The four deceased family members were found Wednesday by a farm worker in the San Joaquin Valley.

Undated photos of a family: infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother, Jasleen Kaur, her father, Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle (R) Amandeep Singh, were kidnapped from a business in California's Merced County on Oct. 3, 2022. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Salgado was booked into the county jail on Thursday following his release from a hospital after he attempted to take his own life.

Jesus Salgado was previously convicted of first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm in Merced County, attempted false imprisonment and an attempt to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness. Sentenced to 11 years in state prison in that case, he was released in 2015 and discharged from parole three years later, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He also has a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, the department said.

Last week Jesus' brother Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said.

Police said that Salgado's feud with the family dated back a year and "got pretty nasty." Jesus Salgado kidnapped the family from their trucking business on Monday before their bodies were found two days later.

"There's some things you'll take to the grave. This to me was pure evil," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in an interview Thursday.