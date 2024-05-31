Jennifer Lopez cancels "This is Me ... Now" tour to spend time with family: "I am completely heartsick"

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour 00:19

A "heartsick and devastated" Jennifer Lopez canceled her upcoming summer tour to spend more time with her "children, family and close friends," Live Nation announced Friday.

Lopez released a statement to her fans on her OntheJLo apologizing for deciding to pull the plug on her tour weeks before it was set to kick off.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."

She continued: "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The 54-year-old was set to embark on a 30+ city tour on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, to promote her new album "This is Me…Now," which dropped in February. The singer was scheduled to make stops across North America, including Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York City before wrapping up in Houston on Aug. 31.

Live Nation said fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. For those who purchased through third-party resale sites like SeatGeek, StubHub and VividSeats, fans will need to reach out to them for more details.

Lopez is currently promoting the release of her Netflix movie "Atlas," which hit the streaming platform on May 24.