Wild 94.9 radio host 'J.V.' reported missing, believed to be at risk

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police are asking for the public's help in finding a 54-year-old man who went missing Thursday night.

Jeffrey Vandergrift was last seen around 10 p.m. at his home in the 200 block of King Street.

Vandergrift is also known as "J.V", host of the morning show on radio station Wild 94.9.

This Man is family to Me, who I Love very much!! We have worked together in radio since the early 90’s. If anyone see’s or hear from him please call 911!! Love Ya Brother, I’m here for you @JV https://t.co/A1DYZe7gNC — Victor “Big Daddy” Zaragoza (@BigDaddyZSports) February 25, 2023

"We are deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD." the station said in a statement Friday. "We're working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and a member of the WiLD 94.9 family. We are sending love, thoughts and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it.

We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wbOtAMySmL — WiLD 94.9 (@Wild949) February 25, 2023

Vandergrift is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his arms and above his right ear, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone who sees Vandergrift is asked to call 911 and report his location and description. People with possible information about his whereabouts can call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.