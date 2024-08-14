Swimming program serving Bay Area children with special needs celebrates 33 years

Swimming lessons are not simply a summer activity but a weekly highlight for differently-abled children in a popular aquatic program that has lasted for more than three decades.

Dori Maxon creates something special in the swimming pool.

"There's just a lot of magic that happens between the children and the volunteers," she said.

Maxon, a physical therapist, has provided lessons for young people who live with physical or developmental challenges like cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, autism and more.

Thirty-three years ago, she founded SNAPkids, or Special Needs Aquatic Program for kids to find fun, fitness, and friendship.

"So once you're in the water, it's the great equalizer. Everybody looks the same. You don't see below here," she said, pointing to her waist, "and everybody melts in together. So they have a lot of freedom, a lot of independence and empowerment here."

CBS News Bay Area met Maxon back in 2015 when she was giving swim lessons to 60 differently-abled children in warm water pools at the YMCA in Berkeley and Palo Alto.

Most of volunteers were college students she trained herself as helpers.

Today, SNAPkids has grown to 100 students aged one to 21 years old. The nonprofit has added a new pool in Albany, more older adult volunteers, and new clinics that teach families to make their time in the water more meaningful.

Dori Maxon (center) leads a SNAPkids class. The program has provided swimming lessons for young people who live with physical or developmental challenges. CBS

"There are so many ways you can play with somebody. Perhaps your swimmer is a little bit too large for you to carry them anymore, but in the pool, they float better and you can give them a huge and you can hold them in different ways," Maxon explained.

For 10-year-old Geronimo, the lessons have helped strengthen his legs.

And 4-year-old Elijah looks forward to his class all week, according to his father, Hunter Dreidame.

"It gives him a chance to be free in the water and to be with other kids with abilities like him." Dreidame said, adding, "He sleeps really well after swimming. He normally doesn't sleep very well - it's typical with his type of cerebral palsy."

Volunteers, including Eddie Cardenas, who work one-on-one with students, say it's rewarding witnessing their transformation.

"Sometimes they start and they're afraid of the water, afraid of the volunteers, other swimmers. Then they completely change as swimmers. It really is beautiful," Cardenas said. "Dori brings the leadership. She really is the heart and soul of the program."

Maxon said it costs $30 per 40-minute lesson; there are scholarships for those who cannot afford the cost.

After COVID, the waiting list tripled to 200 people. Maxon said if they had access to more warm water pools with wheelchair lifts, she would like to add more classes.

Maxon smiled, "Why do I love this? There's a lot of joy here."

"You come to the pool, you have a great time, and you leave on a total high," she added.

And after more than three decades, she's still floating on that "high": bringing magic in and out of the pool.