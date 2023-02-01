Japantown community, family honors the life of slain security guard Gavin Boston

Community, family honors the life of security guard Gavin Boston who was shot on the job

SAN FRANCISCO -- The community came together to honor and celebrate the life of Gavin Boston at a candlelight vigil in front of the Japantown pagoda Tuesday evening.

The security guard was gunned down just two months after he took the job in a neighborhood he loved.

People who knew Boston and those just touched by his story, left origami cranes, a symbol of hope and healing, in memory of the 40 year old.

He was fatally shot in the head as he was escorting a teen out of the Japan Center Mall January 4th.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for murder. A 14-year-old in custody for being an accessory.

Boston's brother Jon Boston struggled to hold back tears as he described his pain. Reverend Amos Brown, head of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP, walked up to the stage to give him support.

Jon said he watched the surveillance video, which showed Gavin speaking to the teen for 7 minutes, before he was gunned down.

"He was actually knelt down in front of him was talking to him," Jon said. "That kid was sitting on the bench, I don't know if he was sleeping, but he was bent way over and my brother was talking to him and then my brother sat down next to him on the bench, was just talking to him. "

"And then after awhile, cause they didn't want him sleeping on the bench, I think some of the business owners, my brother was just doing his job."

Gavin was described by loved ones as a writer, who loved Japanese culture. He moved to San Francisco in November, after taking care of his mom, who suffers from dementia in the Central Valley.

His siblings said they were surprised when he told them he took the job, given his peaceful nature.

"He could talk to people, and I think he believed that day he was going to talk to that kid calmly and respectfully talk to him, because that was his strategy -- was to be calm and respectful and it didnt work," said Jon.

Jon said his brother didn't express any concerns about crime or safety when he took the job. In fact, he was excited.

But, Jon had his concerns.

"Because San Francisco crime in general seems to have been going up and during the pandemic gun violence went up," Jon said.

His sister said her brother wouldn't have wanted his killer to be locked up.

"He would want for this young man to get every help that he needs to be a productive member of society," Carla Seawright told the crowd.

Community and religious leaders, and members of the San Francisco police department paid their respects and embraced the family.

"He liked his job. He enjoyed Japantown. So to him it was a good situation," said Jon.