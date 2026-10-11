Italian Heritage Parade kicks off its 158th annual event in San Francisco North Beach

As Fleet Week wrapped up in San Francisco, it brought to an end a busy week in the City. But not before one more popular attraction on Sunday.

The Italian Heritage Parade is said to be the City's oldest civic event. It used to be called the Columbus Day Parade, but that's changed. And now the size of this year's event may be signaling a change in San Francisco, as well.

When San Franciscans first started marching in the Italian Heritage Parade, the Civil War had ended just three years prior. Antoinette Candido was born in the City 89 years ago and said she remembers what the crowds were like when she was a kid.

"In those days, when I was little, they were huge!" she said. "But they started to dwindle down about three years ago. But now I think they're coming back, especially today!"

This was the 158th annual parade, and thousands of people crowded into North Beach for the annual get-together, enjoying food, family, and la dolce vita. The badge on John Rossetti's chest proclaiming "Italian Forever" said it all.

"Oh, my God! We've been here Friday, Saturday and today, and every day has been magical!" he said. "You know, in San Francisco everybody is together. We're together. And I don't know anybody here who isn't having a good time. Everybody's got a smile on their face."

There were a lot of smiles. And they were seen all over the City this weekend. The crowds of people — and cars — trying to get into Fleet Week celebrations have been an epic reminder of the City's former glory, according to former Mayor — and political Godfather — Willie Brown.

"The pandemic is absolutely over for San Francisco!" said Brown, with a big smile. "This is the way this City was for years. And it's fun to have it back this way!"

When the pandemic hit, it made a ghost town out of San Francisco, bringing an end to many long-time businesses and causing some people to give up on her. But for the first time since 2020, businesses now say it feels like people are coming back out to play. Jim Lee, chair of a group called Guardians of the City, thought he knew why.

"Well, I think it's the next generation. I think those people that got tired and scared have moved out a couple years back. And now it's a new generation of people coming in," he said. "Oh, this is exciting. It really is exciting!"

Anyone who was in town over the weekend could feel it. Something has changed. So, for those who just loved talking about the City being in a doom loop, in the words of Mark Twain, reports of San Francisco's death have been greatly exaggerated.