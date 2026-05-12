2 charged for organizing sideshow as IShowSpeed was visiting Oakland

Authorities in the East Bay have charged two men for allegedly organizing a sideshow in Oakland that broke out as internet sensation IShowSpeed was visiting the area.

On Monday, Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced charges were filed against Axel Cisnerosmentos and Aron Anaya. Both were charged with misdemeanor organizing and facilitating a sideshow and misdemeanor aiding and abetting a speed contest.

"Sideshows are not harmless gatherings," Jones Dickson said in a statement. "These illegal events routinely cause vandalism, reckless driving, injuries, property damage, and pose significant threats to public safety. Individuals who organize, promote, and facilitate these activities will be held accountable."

The sideshow took place on the night of Sep. 25, as IShowSpeed was visiting the Bay Area as part of his "Speed Does America" tour. During the 35-day tour, in which he was streaming his life 24/7 to tens of millions of followers, he visited 25 states over 35 days.

The famed streamer, whose given name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., covered a lot of ground on his San Francisco stop, which included stops at Fisherman's Wharf, Chinatown, San Francisco City Hall and the Golden Gate Bridge.

At night, the YouTuber and his entourage also traveled across the bay into Oakland, where he was seen visiting a popular burger spot and got in the middle of the sideshow.

Prosecutors said both Cisnerosmentos and Anaya are scheduled to be arraigned on May 27.