Driver wounded in overnight shooting on Interstate 680 in Alamo

Driver wounded in overnight shooting on Interstate 680 in Alamo

Driver wounded in overnight shooting on Interstate 680 in Alamo

Authorities are investigating after a driver was wounded in a shooting along Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County early Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a group in a black Tesla was traveling northbound near Stone Valley Road in Alamo around 12:20 a.m. when an occupant of a dark-colored sedan opened fire. Officers said the suspect fired shots at the driver and the passenger side of the Tesla.

A total of three to six shots were fired, the CHP told CBS News Bay Area.

Officers located the vehicle near Stone Valley Road and Alta Sierra Place in Alamo and found the driver, who was struck in the head by a bullet.

The driver was taken to the hospital. As of Thursday morning, officers said the driver is expected to survive.

Two other people in the vehicle were not injured and were questioned by the CHP. After questioning, officers said they believe the shooting was random and was not due to a road rage incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.