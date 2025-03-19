Inmate found severely hurt at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin dies of injuries; homicide suspected

A 37-year-old inmate died earlier this week after he was found severely injured inside his cell in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11:59 p.m. on Monday to Rivera's cell after his cellmate activated the emergency call button. They found Rivera unresponsive with visible injuries.

He was sent to a local hospital for treatment. He eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by a hospital physician at 1:11 a.m. on Tuesday,

His death is being investigated as a homicide, the Sheriff's Office said.