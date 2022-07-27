Watch CBS News
Inmate dies at Martinez Detention Center

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department announced late Tuesday the death of a person in custody at the Martinez Detention Center.

The entire tweet posted at 8:49 p.m. by the department's public information officer's account reads: "Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is investigating an in-custody death at the Martinez Detention Facility. Details will be provided tomorrow."

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available. 

First published on July 27, 2022 / 6:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

