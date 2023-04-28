Inmate dies in Santa Rita Jail medical unit

An inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin died in the jail's medical unit Thursday after becoming ill inside his cell earlier in the day, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Livermore police initially booked the inmate at the jail on March 28, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The 26-year-old Hispanic man was assigned to a restrictive housing unit in a cell where he was the only occupant "due to extensive assaultive history on staff," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

During his intake, the 26-year-old man told medical screeners he had used a controlled substance the day before his arrest.

"Despite his admitted drug use, there was no cause for concern found during the medical and mental health intake process," the sheriff's office said.

On April 27 at about 10:35 a.m., a deputy observed him in his cell drinking a large amount of water from his sink and vomiting, and he was taken to the jail medical unit for observation. Later that day at about 3:25 p.m., a deputy making the rounds found him unresponsive in his bed, the sheriff's office said.

Despite life-saving measures by custodial medical staffers and paramedics who responded, the man could not be revived and he was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m. Jail investigators were trying to locate his next of kin, believed to be in Mexico.

The coroner's office will determine the cause of death and confirm his identity. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has been notified of the death and a report will be submitted to the state Attorney General's Office.