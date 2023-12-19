Death of 2-month-old in San Jose being investigated as a homicide

The death of a two-month-old San Jose infant in April is now being investigated as a homicide, police announced Tuesday.

San Jose Police said on April 4 at about 6:49 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital to investigate the circumstances surrounding the baby. Following Santa Clara County protocols, homicide detectives responded and began an investigation.

Both of the infant's parents were interviewed and evidence was collected, police said.

On Dec. 8, the county Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office issued its final medical reports and autopsy results for the unidentified victim, citing the manner of death as homicide.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. No arrests have been made and no other details about the case were disclosed.

The death was San Jose's 34th homicide of 2023.

Polices asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck #3829 and Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283