San Francisco increasing police presence on Market Street after recent shootings

There will be more San Francisco police patrols on Market Street after three shootings in the same two-block street, Police Chief Derrick Lew said.

Increased 24/7 patrols will be focused on the Mid-Market area, where Lew said shootings happened on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Lew said investigators are confident the shootings are not related, and that they have leads.

The increased patrol is planned through Aug. 3, and will include coordination with tactical and traffic units.

Officers have made arrests in the Monday shooting. Police said detectives arrested three people in connection with the shooting.