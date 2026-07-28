San Francisco police arrest 3 suspects in connection with Tenderloin District shooting

Detectives arrested three people in connection with a shooting in the Tenderloin District, San Francisco police said Tuesday.

Around 3 p.m., officers were on patrol near Market and Jones streets when police say they heard gunshots. The patrolling officers began investigating and soon found someone who had been shot and was seriously injured.

Police said they gave first aid to the victim, who was then taken to the hospital.

There were no suspects found at the scene, but police said investigators identified three people suspected of being involved in the shooting. Officers then went to the 100 block of Waller Street and saw the suspects leaving an apartment complex, just before 6 p.m.

Two suspects allegedly tried to run from officers but were arrested after a brief chase. Police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Donovan Redmond Hayes and 30-year-old Deandre Gippson.

Redmond Hayes was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in public, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Police said he also had an arrest warrant out of Alameda County for petty theft.

Gippson was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of ammunition and possession of methamphetamine.

According to police, they found a loaded gun and other evidence during the arrest.

The third suspect was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after being found on the 5400 block of 3rd Street. Police identified him as 26-year-old Terry Brown. He was arrested on suspicion of assault upon a person with a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and probation violation.