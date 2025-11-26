Fairfield couple carries on late son's legacy of public service

Nearly two decades after a popular Fairfield councilmember was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity, his mother and stepfather are carrying on his legacy of public service.

Together, Teresa and Raymond Courtemanche have walked a horrific journey in memory of their son, Matt Garcia.

"He loved his community. He loved Fairfield," Teresa Courtemanche said.

Garcia had just made headlines in 2007. At age 21, he was elected the youngest city council member in Fairfield and one of the youngest in California history. Then, 10 months later, at the age of 22, he was shot to death, apparently mistaken for a drug dealer.

As his mom Teresa and his stepdad Raymond grappled with their grief, they vowed not to let go of Garcia's dream.

"Matthew was a donor, so we were talking about his organs to meet needs. And it became real crystal clear to me, 'Keep the dream alive," said Raymond.

Teresa added, "We need to invest in our young people. That's what he did, and we just want to keep that going."

Three months after Garcia died, the Courtemanches began a nonprofit in his name. The Matt Garcia Foundation continued the work of the Fairfield native who declared as a sixth grader that he would one day hold public office.

"So, the idea is 'community' for us, really. That's Matt's message. Period," said Raymond.

Teresa and Raymond organize volunteers a wide range of activities, from arts and crafts events, to grocery giveaways, to monthly downtown cleanup days, all funded by proceeds from an annual golf tournament.

The foundation works to support organ donation and gun buyback programs, and fight youth homelessness and human trafficking. Once a month, Teresa helps lead a Homicide Survivors Support Group, the only one of its kind in Solano County.

Licensed clinical social worker Patty Ayala comes alongside the participants and says the meetings foster hope and resilience.

"They say hurt people hurt people. And it doesn't have to be like that. People who are healing can share their healing with other people," Ayala said.

The foundation also presents thousands of dollars in scholarships to about a dozen students a year, including volunteer Autumn Carabajal. She's thankful to the Courtemanches for the financial aid that allows her to study at community college and follow her dream to become a paleontologist.

"They're really supportive with everyone around them. There's no judgments. There's just lots of love," Carabajal said.

The foundation's logo, "FFINEST", for "Fairfield's Finest", was Garcia's personalized license plate. It now embodies his parents' hope for the lives they touch.

"That's really the theme behind it - encouraging people to be the finest that you can be. Your friends, your family, your future," said Raymond.

When asked what Matt would say to what his parents are accomplishing in his name?

"I feel him all the time, and he's so proud," said his Mom. "We can stand up in the most devastating of times and make change for the better."

For carrying on Matt Garcia's legacy of service to their community, this week's CBS News Bay Area ICON Award goes to Raymond and Teresa Courtemanche.