Tesla semi truck fire prompts I-80 closure in California as hazmat response halts Sierra Nevada freeway traffic

A Tesla big rig that caught fire has both directions of California's Interstate 80 closed in the Sierra Nevada on Monday morning.

Cal Fire crews confirmed that they responded to the scene for an electric big rig fire around 3 a.m. near Emigrant Gap. California Highway Patrol later confirmed they are dealing with a hazardous materials situation due to potentially toxic fumes from the big rig's batteries.

First responders say that the batteries of the electric big rig were still burning more than four hours later.

Traffic was being held back at least a half a mile due to the still-smoldering batteries. CBS13

Due to the situation surrounding the batteries, people are being kept at least a half mile away from the scene.

"The battery itself, you can't just spray water on it to put it out. It takes either some sort of dry chemical or very huge amount of water, I've heard as much as 40,000 gallons," said Ofc. Jason Lyman with CHP Gold Run.

CHP initially said they expected the roadway to reopen around 8 a.m., but they've since taken that estimate back and now don't know exactly when I-80 will be back open.

Westbound lanes are closed at Highway 20 and eastbound lanes are closed at Nyack. CHP says all big rigs are being turned around westbound at the Nevada state line and eastbound at Applegate.

The incident started as a crash when the big rig went off the roadway and into the trees. No injuries were reported, CHP says.

Electric vehicle fires

Fires involving electric vehicles have proven to be problematic for first responders.

Back in 2023, firefighters in the Sacramento area said it took about 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames from a Tesla Model S that caught fire on Highway 50. A few months later, firefighters decided to just let another electric vehicle burn itself out on Highway 99.