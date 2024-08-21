Pair charged with attempted murder in freeway shooting on I-880

Two people are facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting that took place on Interstate 880 in the East Bay earlier this month.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's office announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Elias Nathaniel Jimenez and 43-year-old Maria Rosalia Martinez were charged in connection with the Aug. 6 shooting.

Prosecutors said the pair, who were in a car, shot into another vehicle occupied by an adult and an underage passenger while on the freeway in Hayward.

"The charges, which include enhancements, reflect the seriousness of these alleged crimes and my commitment to hold those accountable who use guns in our community for such senseless and violent acts," Price said.

Jimenez and Martinez are facing multiple charges, including one count of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, shooting at an unoccupied motor vehicle and possession of a large-capacity magazine. Prosecutors have also charged Jimenez with special allegations of use of a firearm and loaded-unregistered firearm.

Prosecutors said Jimenez faces a maximum of 23 years and nine months in state prison if convicted, while Martinez faces a maximum of 13 years and two months.

The pair are scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Aug. 27.