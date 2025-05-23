Small plane lands on Central California freeway

A small plane landed on a Modesto-area freeway early Friday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says the plane landed on the eastbound side of the Highway 132 bypass, near Dakota Avenue and west of Modesto.

Officers say the pilot was not injured.

CHP officials said the pilot, a 75-year-old man from Sacramento, experienced a mechanical issue as he approached the Modesto Airport.

The pilot landed the 1970 Cessna 182 on the eastbound lanes of Highway 132 without crashing into any vehicles or structures shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The plane on the shoulder of Highway 132. CHP Modesto

Due to the plane on the shoulder, one lane of Highway 132 is expected to be blocked until about 9 p.m. so the wings can be disassembled and the plane can be taken away.

Drivers can use Maze Boulevard as an alternative.