How to watch Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at the Stern Grove Festival

SAN FRANCISCO – The Stern Grove Festival continues its current season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove this Sunday, but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

The popular festival released its full schedule of summer concerts for its 86th season last April that includes blues guitar hero Buddy Guy, punk pioneer Patti Smith, modern psychedelic rockers the Flaming Lips and more.

The free festival concerts take place on Sunday afternoons during the summer starting June 18 and running through August 20. Wry country singer Lyle Lovett and his Large Band play songs from throughout his career after an opening set from San Francisco songwriter Andrew St. James and musical selections by DJ Walkin' Love (aka Gregorio Perez Figueroa, who also sings and plays guitar in SF psych/blues band Bolero!) this Sunday, July 9.

CBS

This year marks the first time CBS News Bay Area and KBCW are partnering with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream most of this season's concerts. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival concerts

• Date: Most Sundays this summer

• Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.