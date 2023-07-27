How to watch Bob Moses at the Stern Grove Festival

SAN FRANCISCO – The Stern Grove Festival continues its current season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove this Sunday but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

On Sunday, we broadcast Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses.

The popular festival released its full schedule of summer concerts for its 86th season last April that includes blues guitar hero Buddy Guy, punk pioneer Patti Smith, and a festival closing performance by modern psychedelic rockers the Flaming Lips.

The free festival concerts take place on Sunday afternoons during the summer starting June 18 and running through August 20. This Sunday, Vancouver-born and Brooklyn-based Canadian dance-rock duo Bob Moses plays songs from their latest hit album The Silence Between after an opening set from Los Angeles alt-pop duo Neil Frances and music spun by Wichita Ron.

Stern Grove Festival broadcast CBS

This year marks the first time CBS News Bay Area and KBCW are partnering with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream most of this season's concerts. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Bob Moses and Neil Frances

• Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

• Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.