A hot air balloon crash near Petaluma Municipal Airport injured at least one person Saturday morning, police said.

Petaluma police responded to the area around 8:17 a.m. and said they found a hot air balloon that had come to a rest against a fence near the airport.

The people who were on the hot air balloon had already gotten off of it by the time officers got to the scene, police said. Petaluma police did not specify how many passengers were on the hot air balloon but said that some of them reported having minor injuries.

Officers notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the incident.