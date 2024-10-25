Horrific fatal I-680 accident in Walnut Creek snarls Friday morning commute

A terrible fatal crash involving three vehicles on northbound Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek Friday morning closed lanes in both directions, causing major traffic back-ups in the East Bay.

CHP initially reported the major injury collision at around 6:20 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-680 just before the Rudgear Rd. exit. The crash scene was large enough that it closed the 1-3 northbound lanes of I-680 and the #1 southbound lane of the freeway, bringing traffic to a near standstill in both directions for a time.

By around 7:21 a.m., all southbound lanes had reopened, though heavy southbound traffic persisted through the area as late as 9 a.m.

The northbound lanes took far longer to clear. A photo shared on social media by the Contra Costa County office of the CHP showed at least one of the vehicles involved on its side.

UPDATE: The 3 & 4 lanes have been opened. 1 lane remains closed. pic.twitter.com/1Arkkd0hNe — CHP Contra Costa (@CHP_ContraCosta) October 25, 2024

CHP later confirmed that there was one fatality in the collision. Additional details about the circumstances of the crash and any other injuries were not immediately available.

CHP said the scene was clear and all northbound lanes of I-680 reopened as of 10:17 a.m. It took over four hours to completely clear the collision from the freeway.