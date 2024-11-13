Man found dead at San Jose homeless encampment near Highway 280

A man was found dead Tuesday night near Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 11:05 p.m., officers were alerted to a call of a body in the area of I-280 near the connector to Interstate Highway 880.

Officers found a deceased man, believed to be unhoused, in an encampment adjacent to the freeway, CHP San Jose Officer Ross Lee said.

Lee said the man did not look like he had been involved in a car crash, and there were no signs of foul play.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased man.