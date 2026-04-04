Holmes, Myers limit Giants to 3 hits in Mets' 9-0 romp

Clay Holmes and Tobias Myers combined on a three-hitter and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0 on Saturday night.

Holmes (2-0) matched his career high with seven innings and allowed only one runner past first base. The right-hander gave up three hits and had four strikeouts with two walks.

Myers retired the final six batters in order for the Mets' first shutout of the season.

Mark Vientos had three hits, and Tyrone Taylor hit a pinch three-run homer and drove in four runs. Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette and Brett Baty each had two hits.

Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee and Jerar Encarnacion each had singles for the Giants.

San Francisco dropped to 1-5 at home this season.

The Mets got to starter Landen Roupp (1-1) early with some help from San Francisco's defense. After Giants shortstop Willy Adames' throw on Semien's infield single pulled first baseman Jerar Encarnacion off the bag, third baseman Chapman made a throwing error that allowed one run to score. Luis Torrens added an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.

New York broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Bichette and Vientos each had RBI singles before Taylor's three-run home run off Ryan Borucki.

Up next

Giants ace Logan Webb (1-1, 7.36 ERA) was set to start Sunday against RHP Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.00).