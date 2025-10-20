Weekend shooting involving 2 vehicles in Hollister leaves 1 dead

One person has died following a shooting involving people in two vehicles in the community of Hollister over the weekend, police said.

Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Sunnyslope Road, near Valley View Road on reports of a shooting. As officers arrived at the scene to begin investigating, police learned that a victim had arrived at a local hospital.

Deputies with the San Benito County Sheriff's Office went to the hospital to gather further information. The victim was life-flighted to a trauma center, but the victim later succumbed to their injuries and died.

Police have not released the victim's name. A homicide investigation has been launched.

Additional information about the shooting or potential suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Morgan of the Hollister Police at 831-638-4331. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling WeTip at 800-782-7463.