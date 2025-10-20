Watch CBS News
Crime

Weekend shooting involving 2 vehicles in Hollister leaves 1 dead

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

One person has died following a shooting involving people in two vehicles in the community of Hollister over the weekend, police said.

Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Sunnyslope Road, near Valley View Road on reports of a shooting. As officers arrived at the scene to begin investigating, police learned that a victim had arrived at a local hospital.

Deputies with the San Benito County Sheriff's Office went to the hospital to gather further information. The victim was life-flighted to a trauma center, but the victim later succumbed to their injuries and died.

Police have not released the victim's name. A homicide investigation has been launched.

Additional information about the shooting or potential suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Morgan of the Hollister Police at 831-638-4331. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling WeTip at 800-782-7463.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue