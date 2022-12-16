After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location

CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.

After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.

Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant.

"It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.

Holder's Country Inn at its new location in Cupertino. The previous location in San Jose burned down in a fire over the summer. CBS

The atmosphere in the new location is quite different than that of the original spot, but Flores made sure one thing remained the same: the staff. He kept them all on the payroll, even when there was no Holder's.

"We have close to 40 employees, 30 something. It wasn't easy keeping everybody on, but I had a little bit of help, and we made it happen," Flores told KPIX 5.

"They're like family. I've learned a lot from them. Like I said, I'm forever grateful. They taught me a lot. When I first started in the company 17 years ago, everybody gave me a hand, they all helped me out – and I wanted to return the favor," he went on to say.

Flores started at Holder's Country Inn when he was in high school. He says it felt like a home, and the place and the people helped shape the man he is today.

"They're family. We grew up together, I learned a lot from them and I'm forever grateful," he said.

Flores says he'd like to eventually reopen the De Anza location. But for now, this will be home. While it's a change he wishes didn't have to happen, he says all things considered, he couldn't have asked for a better outcome.

"The turnaround has been great. We've been busy since day one," he said.