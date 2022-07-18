Watch CBS News
Crime

Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in East San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

SAN JOSE -- A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a pedestrian in San Jose Sunday night, police said Monday morning.

The collision happened at around 11:13 p.m. in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive in East San Jose.

Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian that was standing in the roadway. The driver fled and has not been located or identified.

It was the 39th fatal traffic incident and the 23rd pedestrian fatality in 2022., police said.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 7:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.