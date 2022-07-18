Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a pedestrian in San Jose Sunday night, police said Monday morning.

The collision happened at around 11:13 p.m. in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive in East San Jose.

Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian that was standing in the roadway. The driver fled and has not been located or identified.

It was the 39th fatal traffic incident and the 23rd pedestrian fatality in 2022., police said.