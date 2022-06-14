Hit-and-run crash in Mission District leaves one dead; driver at large

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police said one person died in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded at 1:03 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash reported in the area of Mission and 21st streets and found three people injured at the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, while passengers from both vehicles were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle fled prior to officers arriving and remains at large. Police have not released any description of the driver.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.