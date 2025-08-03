Hikers rescued from Point Reyes National Seashore after rising tide blocks exit

A pair of stranded hikers in the Point Reyes National Seashore were rescued Saturday with help from the Marin County Fire Department and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office's helicopter was requested by fire crews to help the stranded hikers near Elephant Rock.

They became stranded when rising tides made their exit route inaccessible, according to the Sheriff's Office. Henry-1, their helicopter, then completed a long-line rescue operation.

🚁**Long Line Rescue at Point Reyes National Seashore**🚁Yesterday (8/2/25) Henry-1 was requested by the Marin County Fire Department to assist with the rescue of two stranded hikers who became trapped on a remote beach near Elephant Rock in the Point Reyes National Seashore after rising tides cut off their exit route.With no safe access by land or sea, Henry-1 executed a long line rescue operation. Henry-1 was configured with a 100-ft long line. The Henry-1 Tactical Flight Officer/EMT was inserted to the beach, where they secured each hiker into "hot seat" rescue devices for aerial extraction. Both of the hikers were extracted together and delivered to Marin County Fire Department personnel staged nearby. Thanks to the seamless teamwork between Henry-1 and Marin County Fire, both hikers were safely rescued with no injuries reported. A great example of multi-agency coordination and skilled execution!

Both hikers were rescued safely, and no injuries were reported.