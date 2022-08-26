Hiker rescued after plunging 100 feet when Moss Beach cliffside gives way

MOSS BEACH -- Fire crews on the Peninsula rescued a hiker Friday morning at Moss Beach who plummeted about 100 feet after the cliff edge he was walking on gave way.

Cal Fire CZU posted a video of the rescue on its Twitter page Friday. The post said the hiker was walking before dawn when the cliff crumbled beneath him.

The hiker was able to yell for help and a passerby heard his calls and contacted authorities. Cal Fire said members of the Coastside Fire Protection District used ropes to pull the hiker up within 22 minutes of their arrival; he was able to walk upright during his rescue.

Cal Fire CZU urged people to avoid cliff edges as they can be unstable.