CHP arrests suspect in Vacaville Highway 80 shooting

A suspect in a shooting this week on Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County was arrested in Vacaville, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday.

The CHP said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the shooting happened on Wednesday at about 4 p.m. on westbound Highway 80 near Milk Farm Road.

The victim called 911 to report being shot at and provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle, which was quickly shared with other law enforcement agencies, the CHP said.

Minutes later, police in Vacaville located the suspect and arrested him. CHP detectives identified the suspect as 45-year-old Robert Christian Small of Manteca.

During the arrest, Small had a loaded "ghost gun" with a threaded barrel in his possession, the CHP said.

"Violence on our roadways is unacceptable and puts innocent lives at risk. The CHP is committed to keeping our roads safe, and we will not tolerate reckless or violent behavior," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Don Goodbrand in a prepared statement.

Small was booked into Solano County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and illegal possession of an unregistered firearm and assault weapon.

The CHP urged anyone with information about freeway shootings to contact law enforcement immediately.