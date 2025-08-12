Driver killed after flipping car on Highway 680 offramp in Pleasant Hill

A man died after his vehicle crashed and overturned on an off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:14 a.m. on the Monument Boulevard off-ramp from northbound Highway 680.

Investigators determined a man was driving a silver Lexus SUV in the slow lane on the highway when he veered right toward the off-ramp, then lost control of the vehicle as it went up an embankment and overturned, CHP officials said.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Authorities determined he was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash. His name was not immediately available.

The off-ramp was closed for a little more than two hours following the crash. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980 or 320investigations@chp.ca.gov.