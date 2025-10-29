Woman arrested after walking away from alleged DUI crash on Highway 580 in Tracy; injured child left in car

A woman was arrested after allegedly walking away from a DUI crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Tracy, leaving behind her injured one-year-old daughter in the wreck, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the solo-vehicle crash happened at about 3 a.m. on westbound 580 at the Grant Line Road off-ramp. The driver left the scene of the crash without contacting first responders, leaving her child in the vehicle with major injuries, the CHP said.

Officers first made contact with the woman after witnesses called to report a pedestrian on the highway. The CHP said that due to her level of alcohol intoxication, she did not immediately mention the crash, nor did she remember where the crash occurred.

After questioning her, officers were able to backtrack to the crash scene at about 5:20 a.m., finding the injured child who had managed to exit the vehicle, the CHP said.

The child was taken to Oakland Children's Hospital and was expected to recover.

The woman was arrested on charges of felony driving under the influence, felony child endangerment, and felony hit-and-run.