Update: Driver injured in shooting on Highway 280 in San Francisco

A shooting on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco left a driver injured Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 1 p.m. along southbound 280 p.m. at Alemany Boulevard just before the U.S. Highway 101 junction, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim continued southbound until stopping on Highway 280 just north of the Monterey Boulevard exit.

All lanes of southbound 280 in the area were closed for about 20 minutes during a search for evidence, the CHP said.

The woman who reported the shooting was struck in the leg, but investigators do not yet know if it was a bullet wound or an injury caused by debris from the shooting, according to CHP spokesman Officer Andrew Barclay.

The 35- to 40-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.

Vehicle struck in a shooting on Interstate 280 in San Francisco on July 14, 2023. CBS

The suspect vehicle was described as a black SUV with California 'legacy" plates.

No arrest has been made and the CHP has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (707) 917-4491.