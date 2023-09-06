Driver shot along Highway 280 in San Bruno in possible road rage attack

A man was shot while driving on Interstate Highway 280 near San Bruno on Tuesday evening, California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP is still investigating, but a spokesperson for the agency said they believe the man was traveling southbound on I-280 around 6:30 p.m. when he was shot twice near the Crystal Springs Road exit ramp.

The man drove to the Trousdale Drive exit ramp and called 911 and was soon met by medical personnel. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

CHP said the shooting "may have been road rage," but that they are not sure.

The shooting shut down all lanes on southbound 280 for under an hour while investigators collected evidence, CHP said.

Investigators are hoping people may have information to assist with their investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is encouraged to call the CHP Tip Line at 707-917-4497