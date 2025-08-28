Highway 280 crash in Los Altos causes hazmat spill, lane closures

A collision on Interstate Highway 280 in Los Altos caused a hazardous material response and multiple lane closures Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened on southbound 280 near the Magdalena Avenue exit at about 12:52 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said a truck carrying barrels of bleach and muriatic acid hit the median divide, and the barrels began leaking after the crash.

The incident initially closed all southbound lanes of Highway 280, with traffic diverted to the Magdalena Avenue off-ramp. By 1:53 p.m., the CHP said one lane had been reopened with an estimated time of two to three hours for reopening of additional lanes.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department said two northbound lanes of I-280 were also closed in the immediate area as hazmat crews processed the scene.

Firefighters are on scene of a hazardous materials spill on highway 280 near Magdalena Ave. A call was placed at 12:52 p.m. reporting a truck had struck the median divide on southbound 280 south of Magalena. The truck was carrying chemical barrels which began leaking after the… pic.twitter.com/8LGxC4i5ms — Santa Clara County Fire (@sccfiredept) August 28, 2025

The department said there was no threat to the public from the spill, and the occupants of the truck were able to self-extricate from the wreck and were not injured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately disclosed.