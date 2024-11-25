Bicyclist on Highway 242 in Concord struck and killed by vehicle

A bicyclist riding for some reason on state Highway 242 in Concord on Sunday night was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 8:49 p.m. on southbound Highway 242, where a man driving a white Yukon hit the bicyclist who was traveling in the highway's slow lane, CHP officials said.

The name of the bicyclist is not yet being released by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as of Monday and the CHP is still investigating what led the person to go onto the highway.

The man driving the Yukon stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers, who ruled out impairment on the part of the driver as a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980 or to email 320investigations@chp.ca.gov.