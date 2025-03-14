Fatal crash shuts down lanes of Highway 24 in Orinda

A crash on eastbound state Highway 24 in Orinda near the Caldecott Tunnel Friday morning killed one person and shut down lanes of traffic for about 90 minutes, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on eastbound Highway 24 near the Wilder Road exit and was blocking all eastbound lanes, the CHP said.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted to the Wilder Road offramp.

Image from a Caltrans camera shows the scene of a fatal crash on eastbound Highway 24 in Orinda at Wilder Road, March 14, 2025. Caltrans

CHP confirmed that all lanes had reopened shortly after 11:30 a.m. once the investigation into the collision was concluded.

There were no additional details immediately available about the circumstances of the crash.