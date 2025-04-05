Watch CBS News
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 1 near Santa Cruz

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

Highway 1 in the Santa Cruz area has been shut down due to a deadly crash Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 1 p.m., the CHP said it was investigating a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Highway 1 near Laguna Road.

About 20 minutes later, officers said both directions of the highway were shut down to investigate the deadly crash. By 3 p.m., one lane had reopened.

It's not known when the highway will fully reopen. Details about what led up to the crash are not known at this time. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 

