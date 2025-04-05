Deadly crash shuts down Highway 1 near Santa Cruz

Highway 1 in the Santa Cruz area has been shut down due to a deadly crash Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 1 p.m., the CHP said it was investigating a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Highway 1 near Laguna Road.

About 20 minutes later, officers said both directions of the highway were shut down to investigate the deadly crash. By 3 p.m., one lane had reopened.

It's not known when the highway will fully reopen. Details about what led up to the crash are not known at this time.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.