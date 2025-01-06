Watch CBS News
Fatal crash near Pescadero closes portion of Highway 1

CBS/Bay City News Service

A portion of state Highway 1 in San Mateo County reopened following a fatal crash early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:50 a.m., the CHP said authorities reopened Highway 1's lanes in both directions at Bean Hallow Road, southwest of the town of Pescadero.

A vehicle crashed into a pole in the area just before 1:40 a.m., killing at least one person. According to the CHP, a flatbed tow truck was involved in the solo vehicle collision. 

