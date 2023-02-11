High surf warning in effect along Bay Area coast from North Bay to Monterey Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for San Francisco and Coastal North Bay areas, as well as south Monterey Bay, with waves forecast to be between 18-22 feet along with dangerous currents.



A beach hazards statement for is likewise in effect for northern Monterey Bay beaches in Santa Cruz County where waves are forecast to be between 10-15 feet for those areas.



National Weather Service is warning of sudden waves that can sweep across beaches, rocks and jetties and sweep people into the ocean without warning. The Weather Service is recommending beachgoers keep a safe distance from the shoreline and stay off rocks and jetties while the advisory is in effect. The large waves can also dislodge large rocks and logs, which create additional hazards if a person is swept into the ocean.



Northwest-facing beaches are the most at risk for large shorebreak, according to the advisory.



A large northwest swell is forecast to arrive later in the day, with waves peaking Saturday morning. Localized beach erosion is anticipated as well.



The advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday.