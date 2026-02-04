Hazardous beach conditions prompt advisories from weather service; rain possible on Sunday

Bay Area beachgoers are being warned about dangerous conditions on the coast amid above-normal temperatures, forecasters said Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for the entire Bay Area coast, from Point Reyes to the southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast, from 12 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday. Those headed to the coast were warned of an increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents, with breaking waves of 14 to 19 feet expected. Those sneaker waves can pull people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches without warning, the Weather Service said.

In addition, forecasters issued a high surf advisory beginning at 4 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. on Saturday, with large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet expected along the coast. Residents were warned of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, localized beach erosion, and possible structural damage.

A high-pressure system was anchored over California on Wednesday, keeping temperatures up to 15 degrees above the average for the date. The system is expected to creep inland on Thursday, the start of a cooling trend as a weak low-pressure system approaches the Baja California coast, the Weather Service said.

By Sunday, there will be a 10 to 30% chance of rain developing north to south, with the highest chances in the North Bay and the coastal mountains. Possible light rain could hit south of the Golden Gate by the afternoon/evening, forecasters said.