Hercules man arrested in New Year's Day attack on elderly mother, police say

An elderly woman was hospitalized, and her son has been arrested following a domestic assault on New Year's Day in Hercules, police said.

Around 9 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of South Wildwood after receiving a 911 call with a woman yelling for help and not responding to dispatchers. The woman then stated that her 44-year-old son was hitting her multiple times.

Officers went to the location but were not able to locate the victim.

Police later located the victim and the suspect in a vehicle on Village Parkway. Officers were able to direct the woman out of the vehicle, who was found distraught and covered in blood.

An investigation revealed the son repeatedly hit his mother with his fists and pulled what was described as a "large amount" of her hair out. Police said the son also attempted to prevent her from calling 911 as they were in a vehicle following an argument.

The suspect barricaded himself in the passenger seat of the vehicle, police said. Officers were able to detain the suspect as he attempted to run from the scene on foot.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital due to her head injuries.

The suspect was evaluated by firefighters and at a hospital before being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Police did not release the suspect's name.