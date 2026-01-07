Missing Monterey County woman found in East Bay after escaping alleged abuser, police say

A woman reported missing in November from Monterey County was found in the East Bay on Tuesday after escaping from an alleged abuser, police said.

According to the Hercules Police Department, an officer was approached by a 33-year-old woman from Castroville who had just run from her boyfriend's vehicle parked at the Safeway on San Pablo Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was frantic, barefoot, visibly injured and was pleading with the officer for help, police said.

The woman told the officer that her 25-year-old boyfriend had "aggressively pulled her hair, and threatened further physical harm to her," and when she saw a Hercules police patrol vehicle, she saw an opportunity to flee, police said. She also told the officer that her boyfriend had hurt her in the past and she feared he would continue attacking her, according to police.

The woman was later treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Hercules police said the unidentified boyfriend fled from the scene after the woman escaped and contacted the officer. Police told CBS News Bay Area that a suspect was being sought, but his identity and description were not immediately available in order not to compromise the investigation.

The Salinas Police Department told CBS News Bay Area that the father of the unidentified woman had reported her missing to its department in November, and indicated she was in a possible domestic violence situation with her boyfriend.

Salinas police confirmed that its department was notified that the missing woman had been found.