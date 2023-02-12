Heavy traffic persists due to northbound I-680 full weekend closure in Sunol

SUNOL – The California Highway Patrol warned drivers that Southern Alameda County freeways continue to be impacted by the full closure of northbound I-680 for repaving.

The closure allowing Caltrans to remove and replace whole sections of northbound Interstate 680 between Sunol and Pleasanton as part of a major repaving project is creating traffic on alternate routes around the closure, a CHP spokesperson said Saturday evening.

#680PAVING: NB I-680 from State Route 84 to Sunol Blvd is completely CLOSED until 5 A.M., Mon. Feb. 13. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use the recommended detour route. The traveling public can also access NB I-238 to I-580, I-580 & I-880. #DETOUR #SUNOL #AlamedaCo pic.twitter.com/KhoA2ze2p2 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) February 12, 2023

Since the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 affects motorists traveling from San Jose and Fremont to Pleasanton and the Tri-Valley region, for example, alternate routes to get to that area are heavy and motorists are asked to plan their routes accordingly.

Northbound Interstate 880 between Fremont and Hayward is heavy Saturday night. Interstate 880 connects with Interstates 238 and 580 in San Lorenzo, which extends east to connect with Interstate 680 in Dublin and Pleasanton, one alternate route motorists are taking to travel eastbound to the Tri-Valley area.

#680PAVING: The rebar installation has been completed and ready for the liquid concrete pour this evening. Installing the rebar will give the new roadway more strength, more lifetime expectancy, and a smoother ride for motorists who travel along NB I-680 #AlamedaCounty pic.twitter.com/28a0zKIGpu — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) February 12, 2023

Traffic congestion on northbound Interstate 680 -- which leads to the full closure of the freeway at state Highway 84 in Sunol -- begins at Vargas and Sheridan roads east of Fremont. Another alternate route eastward -- NIles Canyon Road -- is also congested Saturday night.

Caltrans crews are doing what they can to assist in alleviating the traffic, placing flaggers where needed to assist motorists in moving forward on their routes.

The freeway closure extends from state Highway 84 in Sunol to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 680 remain open during the northbound lanes closure. The northbound lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. They were closed at 10 p.m. Friday.