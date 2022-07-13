Heavy police presence at Stray Kids concert in Oakland following online threats

OAKLAND -- Oakland police along with the FBI worked together to "ensure the safety" of Oakland Arena concertgoers and the performers, South Korea's Stray Kids, at a show there on Tuesday night after threats concerning the concert came to their attention, police said Wednesday.

"OPD had been made aware of threats concerning the Stray Kids concert last night at the Oakland Arena," said a spokesperson for the department. "As always, we take all threats of this magnitude very seriously."

Police did not respond to requests for comment when asked for more specifics, but screenshots of threats to a member of the South Korean boy band were circulated on Twitter. The account, which appears to have been taken down, was reported by several users of the platform and described graphic threats of violence.

Oakland police said it had additional staffing assigned to the concert.

No injuries were reported and fans happily posted videos of the concert on Twitter throughout the show.